Talisman Mining (ASX:TLM) Shares Down 7.5%

Talisman Mining Ltd. (ASX:TLM) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 172,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 201,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36.

Talisman Mining Company Profile (ASX:TLM)

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, copper-gold, gold, and nickel. It holds 100% interests in the Sinclair nickel project covering a tenement package of 290 square kilometers situated in southern portion of the Agnew-Wiluna Greenstone belt; and the Lachlan copper gold project consisting of 13 separate and contiguous tenements and tenement applications over a strike extent of approximately 160 kilometers located in Lachlan Orogen, New South Wales.

