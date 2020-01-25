Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives GBX 96.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.83 ($1.27).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALK. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

Shares of LON:TALK opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 36.48. Talktalk Telecom Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.43.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

