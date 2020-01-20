Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) will announce $229.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.60 million. Tallgrass Energy posted sales of $220.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year sales of $865.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.20 million to $881.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $886.40 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $986.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%.

TGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 459,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 254,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

