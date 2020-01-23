Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Talos Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 445,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

