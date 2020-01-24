Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading Down 2.9%

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.30 price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sand light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?