Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen Sells 10,371 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $787,470.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $126,879.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TNDM opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

