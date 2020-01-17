Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

January 17, 2020

Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 277.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,771,000 after buying an additional 316,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $19,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,072.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 252,928 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

