Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.92.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

TNDM traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. 1,788,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,778 shares of company stock valued at $21,801,251 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

