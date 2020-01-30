Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,596,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 433,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 206,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.69. 312,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $77.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

