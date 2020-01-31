Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.53

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.53 and last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 1653614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,730 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation