Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 190,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,138,159 shares.The stock last traded at $72.90 and had previously closed at $76.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,778 shares of company stock worth $21,801,251. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 127.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

