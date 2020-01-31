Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SKT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report released on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

SKT opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 133,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

