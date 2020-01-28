Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.04 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 290,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

