Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,943 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio