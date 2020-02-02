Tap Oil (ASX:TAP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Tap Oil Limited (ASX:TAP)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 647,624 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 452,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.50.

Tap Oil Company Profile (ASX:TAP)

Tap Oil Limited operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in South East Asia and Australia. It operates through Oil & Gas Production and Development; Oil & Gas Exploration; and Third Party Gas. The company owns a 30% interest in the G1/48 concession in Gulf of Thailand, which includes the Manora oil field.

