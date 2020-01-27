Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Tapestry also reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.26.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

