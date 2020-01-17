TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRKR. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

MRKR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,114. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.01. TapImmune has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

