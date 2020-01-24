Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares rose 15.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.85, approximately 40,432 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 326,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International by 233.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International by 91.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

