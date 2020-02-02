Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 1,710,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,392. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

