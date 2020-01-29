Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Update

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRGP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 599,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,057. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Targa Resources has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

