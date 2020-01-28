Targa Resources Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn ($0.10) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3,640.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,057. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

