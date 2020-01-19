Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. 1,467,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.79. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after buying an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,754,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com