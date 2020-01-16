Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS.PA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.93, approximately 16,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,123,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

About Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS.PA)

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

