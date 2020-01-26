Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.59. Target reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Target by 897.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 245,529 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 1,491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

