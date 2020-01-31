Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $23.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.26 billion and the highest is $24.03 billion. Target reported sales of $22.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $78.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.97 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.44 billion to $82.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

TGT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

