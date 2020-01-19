Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives News Sentiment Score of -5.00

Headlines about Target (NYSE:TGT) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Target earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Target’s score:

TGT stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings