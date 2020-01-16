Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.54-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. Target also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $116.42. 3,707,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

