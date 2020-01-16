Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Target stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,924,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Target has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Target by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

