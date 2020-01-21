Target’s (TGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Nomura in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Target stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?