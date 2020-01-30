Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARO. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.33. 51,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,659. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.26). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

