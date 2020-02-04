Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million.

NYSE TARO traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.60. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $109.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Read More: What is a Call Option?