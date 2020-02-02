Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.26). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TARO opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.51. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $109.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

