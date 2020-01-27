Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) Short Interest Up 71.3% in January

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taronis Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Taronis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Taronis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

TRNX stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Taronis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Taronis Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.94%. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

