Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TRNX opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taronis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Taronis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.94% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taronis Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Taronis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.