Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Down 7.3%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.13, 2,083,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,375,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $9,365,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 80.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 289,419 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 42.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Article: Overbought