Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $733.79

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $733.79 and traded as high as $800.00. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $792.80, with a volume of 2,052,394 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.46) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 779.29 ($10.25).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 777.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

