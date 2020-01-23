Taubman Centers, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (NYSE:TCO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Taubman Centers in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCO. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of TCO opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth $1,281,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Taubman Centers by 7.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Taubman Centers by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

