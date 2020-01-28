Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce $159.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.17 million and the lowest is $152.25 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $609.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.57 million to $660.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $619.28 million, with estimates ranging from $592.47 million to $661.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

TCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 25.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TCO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $28.50. 56,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,729. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

