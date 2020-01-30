Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Trading Down 1.1%

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $28.75, approximately 30,471 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 791,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

TCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

