Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 566,240 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

