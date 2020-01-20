Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home also reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE TMHC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

