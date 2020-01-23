Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.26) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.75 ($2.68).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.13 ($2.80).

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

