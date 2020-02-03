TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

TWODY stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

