TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TC Pipelines has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. TC Pipelines has a dividend payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TC Pipelines to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. Analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCP shares. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

