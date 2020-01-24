TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives $42.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

TCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE TCP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 13,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,060. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

