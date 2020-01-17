Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$75.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.92.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.00. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$54.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

