Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$71.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.07.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,244. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$54.54 and a one year high of C$72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.18.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

