Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$71.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 target price on Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.92.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$70.05. 629,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,018. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$54.30 and a one year high of C$70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

