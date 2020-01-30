TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TCF Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TCF Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager