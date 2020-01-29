TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Cut to $45.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,906 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,859,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,771,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,135,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

